Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.25-$15.25 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE LII traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.22. 162,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.67. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $284.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

