Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,772. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. Leidos has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

