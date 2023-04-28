Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.22. 17,308,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,430,281. The firm has a market cap of $679.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $281.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

