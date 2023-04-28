Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 473,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,225,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 1,585,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

