Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 0.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 477,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,089,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,068,000 after purchasing an additional 740,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $121.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,575. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

