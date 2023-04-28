Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $547,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.25. The stock had a trading volume of 246,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,856. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $170.82. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.