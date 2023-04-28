Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSE BBN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

