Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $28.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 862,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,423. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

