Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Target stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.46. 1,145,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile



Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

