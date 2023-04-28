Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.84. 1,012,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,124. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $296.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

