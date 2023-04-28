Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LEA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,194. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lear by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Lear by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

