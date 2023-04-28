Lansing Street Advisors Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 600,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.