Lansing Street Advisors Sells 1,628 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $32.31. 3,877,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

