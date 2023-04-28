Lansing Street Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

