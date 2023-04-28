Lansing Street Advisors Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,986 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average of $143.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

