Lansing Street Advisors Buys 115 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,441. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

