Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 356.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,908. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

