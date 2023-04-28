Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

About Lannett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

