Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
