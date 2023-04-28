L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.00 to $12.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $195.15. 1,923,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 256,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

