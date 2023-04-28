L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $195.89. The company had a trading volume of 747,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

