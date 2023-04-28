Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.71. 305,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,674. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $345.75. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at $23,790,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

