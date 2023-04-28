Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,038 shares during the quarter. Khosla Ventures Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,686.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 549,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 53.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 1,814,040 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

KVSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 13,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,261. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

