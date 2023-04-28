Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,154.76 and a beta of 0.55. Keystone Law Group has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.37). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 460.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,619.05%.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

