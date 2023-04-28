Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 2,672 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $291.23. 140,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,492. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

