KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.65. KDDI shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 53,940 shares trading hands.

KDDI Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.09.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

