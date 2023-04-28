Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.60 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

