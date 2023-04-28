Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Shares of BZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.60 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.