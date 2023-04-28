Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
