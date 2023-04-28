JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

