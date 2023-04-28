JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JEPI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.32. 2,045,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,172. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $60.05.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

