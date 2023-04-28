JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Target Price to $22.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 3.5 %

NLY opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

