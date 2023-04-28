Joystick (JOY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,565.08

Joystick (JOY) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $17,565.08 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019123 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,452.60 or 0.99930587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03980299 USD and is down -11.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,812.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

