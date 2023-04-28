John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $109.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

