Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 2,721,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,697,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $559,960. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,662,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.