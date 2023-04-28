JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 650 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.11. 2,037,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,301. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

