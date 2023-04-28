JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,959 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000.

BATS ITM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.13. 157,653 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

