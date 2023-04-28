JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 4,265 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,421,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $91,447,000 after acquiring an additional 457,447 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 151,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,487 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 53,718,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,621,078. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

