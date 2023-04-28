JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €20.00 ($22.22) and last traded at €20.00 ($22.22). 56,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.77 ($21.97).
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.33) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($17.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.67) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($24.33) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($30.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.26 and its 200-day moving average is €18.41.
JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.
