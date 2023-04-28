IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Has $5.30 Million Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up approximately 3.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 501,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,720. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

