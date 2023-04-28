Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.22

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.22 and traded as low as $17.23. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 8,084 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ISDR. TheStreet cut Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

