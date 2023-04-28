iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 657,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,212. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

