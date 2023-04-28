iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 184,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.76. 148,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,292. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

