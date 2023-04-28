iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 28,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 63,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCF. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

