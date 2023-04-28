iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is W Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.45. The company had a trading volume of 641,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $313.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

