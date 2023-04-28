iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 838,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,467. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

