IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.26-$10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.26 to $10.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.93.

IQVIA Stock Down 3.3 %

IQVIA stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.93.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

