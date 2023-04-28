Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 257.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

OTCMKTS INVU remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,882. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Investview

(Get Rating)

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

