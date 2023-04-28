Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $400,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.46. 36,739,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,431,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

