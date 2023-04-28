Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 938,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,490,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,936,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.