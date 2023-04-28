Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,118. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS)
