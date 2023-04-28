Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,118. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 430,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 301,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5,130.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 215,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.