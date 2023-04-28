Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.84

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.46. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 11,720 shares trading hands.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.
Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
