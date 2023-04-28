Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.84

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.46. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 11,720 shares trading hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $198,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 126.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

